Accused Socastee shooter indicted on charges

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The teen accused of shooting at Socastee High School Resource Officer Erik Karney back in September has been indicted on his charges.

According to the Horry County Fifteenth Judicial Circuit Public Index, Christian Helms, 15, was indicted by a Grand Jury May 26 on the following charges:

  • One count of attempted murder
  • Three counts of possessing, manufacturing or transporting destructive device or explosive or parts for damage, injury or death

Assistant Solicitor Jerry Richardson said the indictments were made May 26 and the paperwork was filed Wednesday.

Helms is accused of entering Karney's office in September of 2010 and firing in the officer's direction. Karney was able to subdue Helms as police rushed to the scene.

Two pipe bombs were later found inside Helms' backpack.

In March, a Horry County Judge ruled Helms would be tried as an adult.

In May, a bond request was made and then withdrawn, which determined Helms would remain in custody at the Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia until his trial.

That trial is scheduled to begin in September.

