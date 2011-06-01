SCEMD 2011 Hurricane Guide available June 1

From South Carolina Emergency Management Division

COLUMBIA, SC - The South Carolina Emergency Management Division's 2011 South Carolina Hurricane Guide is available starting Wednesday, June 1, the beginning of the 2011 Atlantic hurricane season. The S.C. Hurricane Guide will be in nine coastal newspapers tomorrow and will be available for download at www.scemd.org/.

The Guide is the only officially recognized hurricane preparedness guide for South Carolina and is valid for the 2011 hurricane season, which lasts from today through November 30. The Guide includes important information that people can use before, during and after hurricane threats. Preparation information includes lists of suggested safety and convenience items, evacuation routes, shelter locations; key broadcast stations, useful websites, animal care resources, and a map of vulnerable coastal areas. SCEMD has compiled this life safety information from federal and state agencies, volunteer organizations and the private sector.

Governor Nikki Haley has proclaimed May 29- June 4 Hurricane Awareness Week in South Carolina. SCEMD urges citizens to take time now to prepare for disasters by reviewing their family emergency plans and developing a disaster supplies kit.

As part of Hurricane Awareness Week, the Hurricane Guide is being distributed via subscription and rack sales tomorrow in The Beaufort Gazette, Bluffton Today, the Charleston Post and Courier, the Hilton Head Island Packet, the Sumter Item, the Florence Morning News, and the Orangeburg Times and Democrat, the Georgetown Times and the Myrtle Beach Sun News.