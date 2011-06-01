HCPD: Shots fired during bank robbery

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Horry County Police Department confirms shots were fired during a bank robbery Wednesday morning.

Sgt. Robert Kegler, spokesman for the Horry County Police Department said the robbery occurred at the BB&T bank located at 3348 S. Hwy 17 in the Murrells Inlet area around 10:30 a.m.

Original reports from Horry County Police indicated the robbery occurred in Garden City, however, officials now confirm the robbery occurred in Murrells Inlet.

Upon arrival, officers learned two black men entered the bank with handguns and demanded money from the tellers. During the course of the robbery, the suspects fired an unknown number of shots inside the bank, though no one was injured.

The suspects then fled with an undisclosed amount of money behind American Athletics.

"It's really frightening you know because I come here a lot. but just to think its right here in our neighborhoods, we don't need that," says Pat Franks who frequently shops at the plaza next to BB&T.

The robbery was caught on surveillance video, stills of which have been provided. In the surveillance footage, one suspect was seen leaping across the counter as the other accosted a bystander.

One suspect is described as wearing a gray shirt with gray or khaki colored pants, the other was wearing a black shirt and gray or khaki colored pants with tan in color hiking boots.

Both were wearing ski masks and gloves at the time of the incident.

According to the police report, a witness approached an officer and said she saw the two suspects flee the bank and get into a white SUV, possibly a Chevrolet Suburban which was parked near the Dollar General.

At that time, the suspects left the area traveling west toward Highway 17 Bypass and Home Depot.

Ruth Kenerson has been banking with BB&T for 16 years. She says the number of bank robberies nowadays is the main reason she's now choosing the drive through over going inside, "Well, I could have been in there. I'm glad that I was an hour or so late. I think about often when I go to in the bank."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Horry County Police Department immediately or you can leave an anonymous tip at 843-915-TIPS.

