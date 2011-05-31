Teacher rides bike back from Texas to fight cancer

By Chandi Lowry - bio | email

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A Waccamaw High School teacher is riding a bicycle from Dallas, Texas to Surfside Beach, South Carolina to raise money to fight cancer.

It's all to help the Ashley G. Charitable Foundation.

Ashley Gaines was one of James Brown's students and died of cancer in 2008 after being diagnosed with lymphoma.

His mother, Dee Brown, is going through treatment right now to get rid of her breast cancer.

"The day that he told me I just went blank. I just thought if I have to live with it I have to live with it," said Dee Brown.

That's why raising $10,000 during this bike ride is so important for the high school tennis coach.

Brown said he always wants to set a positive example for young people and is encouraging his students to cheer him on or sponsor him

Brown will bike through 6 states and travel 1245 miles and he hopes the trip will go smoothly.

"Twenty-one days I hope. It could be longer it's going to be hot and there's been a lot of bad weather in the south so we are going to try and dodge all of that, " said Brown.

He will be back in the grand strand on June 28.

