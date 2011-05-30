CCU baseball ready for regionals

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – With the NCAA baseball regional line-up announced Monday, many Coastal Carolina fans will be happy to learn where they're playing.

CCU will head out to take part in the Clemson regional as the three seed, where they'll play Connecticut in the first round.

Additionally, Clemson will play Sacred Heart in the first round.

South Carolina, which has been slated as the number four national seed, will host Stetson, NC State and Georgia Southern.

First round begins Friday and the tournament is double elimination.

The winner of the Clemson regional will face the winner of the Columbia regional in next week's super regional action.

