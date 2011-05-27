Make sure to cover your home with insurance

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - You can protect yourself, your family and your pets, but there's only so much you can do for your belongings during tropical storms and hurricanes.

With winds in excess of 100 miles per hour, torrential rains and flooding, along with the possibility for tornadoes that can accompany hurricanes, they only way to protect your property is through insurance, but make sure you are completely covered.

"Well you're obviously going to have to have your basic homeowners policy and in our area a lot of the time your homeowners policy doesn't include wind or hail, so you would have to purchase a separate wind and hail policy and also a separate flood policy," said Sammy Truett, the Vice President of Moore and Associates Insurance.

While you need to have the wind, hail and flood coverage, here's something you need to know. It takes 15 days for the wind and hail policies to take effect and it takes 30 days for the flood coverage to kick in. You need to talk to your insurance agent now. Bottom line-don't wait until the last minute.

If you think that you don't need flood insurance because you're not in a flood prone area or you're far enough away from the coast, think again. With all the rain we receive during tropical storms and hurricanes during a short period of time, all that water piles up quickly making just about anyone susceptible to flooding.

"It's been in the news the last week or two in Mississippi and Tennessee, a lot of these people are not in flood zones and if I were to tell you you're not in a flood zone, that doesn't mean you shouldn't buy flood insurance."

Sammy Truett also says that he doesn't live in a flood zone and still buys flood insurance and that if you don't live in a flood zone, it is relatively inexpensive to purchase.

Copyright 2011 WMBF News. All rights reserved.