Which parade participant was your favorite?

Of the Myrtle Beach Memorial Weekend Parade participants, which was your favorite? Below is a complete list of the participants. Give us your answer in the form at the bottom of this page.
- Chief of MB Police
- Color Guard
- Senator John McCain
- Senator Lindsey Graham
- 2d Marine Aircraft Wing Band
- General / Dr. Zais
- Scents for Soldiers
- US Marine Corps
- Mr. Vaught
- Military Officers Association
- Myrtle Beach Life Guards
- SC Army National Guard
- Stars and Stripes
- The United States Air Force Honor Guard
- Chick-Fil-A
- Golden Knights
- Captain America
- Kangaroo Express
- Dixie High School
- Myrtle Beach Pelicans
- Beach Ball
- Mayor John Rhodes
- Chamber Staff and Kids
- Quntum
- Blue Star Mothers of Coastal Carolinas
- Ripley's
- WMBF News
- SC State Guard
- Manning HS
- Elko Spas Billiards Pools
- Miss Myrtle Beach
- Garfield in Convertible
- Wild Water & Wheels
- Miss Myrtle Beach Teen
- Vietnam Veterans Chapter 925
- Waccamaw Publishers
- Frontier Communications
- US Army Recruiting
- Crestwood HS
- Patriotic Hat
- Jimbo the Clown
- Myrtle Beach Fire Department
- Broadway at the Beach
- Oasis Trading Post
- Ocean Water Sports
- Tim Scott
- Alan Clemmons
- CE Murray
- Surfside Mayor - Deaton
- Beach Combers Shrine
- Eagle Crest
- US Marine Corps
- Grand Strand Blue Star Mothers
- Military Order of the Purple Heart
- WBTW News 13
- Two Men and a Truck
- Curious George
- US Coast Guard Aux 12-2
- Greenville Community CYO
- Air Force Recruiting Service
- Horry County Firefighter Relief Fun
- Celebration Music Theater
- US Coast Guard Aux
- Coastal Red Cross
- Adam and Eve
- USS Wainwright Veterans Association
- Myrtle Beach Tea Party
- Plex and Wubbzy
- Military Magnet Eagle Band
- Long Bay Power Squadron
- North Strand Sail and Power Squadron
- Captain Katherine Jenerette
- Miss Sun Fun/Sun Fun Teen
- WPDE
- Omar Shrine (Chefs)
- Kingstree High School
- American Flag
- 315th Airlift Wing Mini C-17
- Lt Governor Ken Ard
