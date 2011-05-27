Which parade participant was your favorite?

Of the Myrtle Beach Memorial Weekend Parade participants, which was your favorite? Below is a complete list of the participants. Give us your answer in the form at the bottom of this page.

Chief of MB Police Color Guard Senator John McCain Senator Lindsey Graham 2d Marine Aircraft Wing Band General / Dr. Zais Scents for Soldiers US Marine Corps Mr. Vaught Military Officers Association Myrtle Beach Life Guards SC Army National Guard Stars and Stripes The United States Air Force Honor Guard Chick-Fil-A Golden Knights Captain America Kangaroo Express Dixie High School Myrtle Beach Pelicans Beach Ball Mayor John Rhodes Chamber Staff and Kids Quntum Blue Star Mothers of Coastal Carolinas Ripley's WMBF News SC State Guard Manning HS Elko Spas Billiards Pools Miss Myrtle Beach Garfield in Convertible Wild Water & Wheels Miss Myrtle Beach Teen Vietnam Veterans Chapter 925 Waccamaw Publishers Frontier Communications US Army Recruiting Crestwood HS Patriotic Hat Jimbo the Clown Myrtle Beach Fire Department Broadway at the Beach Oasis Trading Post Ocean Water Sports Tim Scott Alan Clemmons CE Murray Surfside Mayor - Deaton Beach Combers Shrine Eagle Crest US Marine Corps Grand Strand Blue Star Mothers Military Order of the Purple Heart WBTW News 13 Two Men and a Truck Curious George US Coast Guard Aux 12-2 Greenville Community CYO Air Force Recruiting Service Horry County Firefighter Relief Fun Celebration Music Theater US Coast Guard Aux Coastal Red Cross Adam and Eve USS Wainwright Veterans Association Myrtle Beach Tea Party Plex and Wubbzy Military Magnet Eagle Band Long Bay Power Squadron North Strand Sail and Power Squadron Captain Katherine Jenerette Miss Sun Fun/Sun Fun Teen WPDE Omar Shrine (Chefs) Kingstree High School American Flag 315th Airlift Wing Mini C-17 Lt Governor Ken Ard

