Which parade participant was your favorite? - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Which parade participant was your favorite?

Of the Myrtle Beach Memorial Weekend Parade participants, which was your favorite? Below is a complete list of the participants. Give us your answer in the form at the bottom of this page.

  1. Chief of MB Police
  2. Color Guard
  3. Senator John McCain
  4. Senator Lindsey Graham
  5. 2d Marine Aircraft Wing Band
  6. General / Dr. Zais
  7. Scents for Soldiers
  8. US Marine Corps
  9. Mr. Vaught
  10. Military Officers Association
  11. Myrtle Beach Life Guards
  12. SC Army National Guard
  13. Stars and Stripes
  14. The United States Air Force Honor Guard
  15. Chick-Fil-A
  16. Golden Knights
  17. Captain America
  18. Kangaroo Express
  19. Dixie High School
  20. Myrtle Beach Pelicans
  21. Beach Ball
  22. Mayor John Rhodes
  23. Chamber Staff and Kids
  24. Quntum
  25. Blue Star Mothers of Coastal Carolinas
  26. Ripley's
  27. WMBF News
  28. SC State Guard
  29. Manning HS
  30. Elko Spas Billiards Pools
  31. Miss Myrtle Beach
  32. Garfield in Convertible
  33. Wild Water & Wheels
  34. Miss Myrtle Beach Teen
  35. Vietnam Veterans Chapter 925
  36. Waccamaw Publishers
  37. Frontier Communications
  38. US Army Recruiting
  39. Crestwood HS
  40. Patriotic Hat
  41. Jimbo the Clown
  42. Myrtle Beach Fire Department
  43. Broadway at the Beach
  44. Oasis Trading Post
  45. Ocean Water Sports
  46. Tim Scott
  47. Alan Clemmons
  48. CE Murray
  49. Surfside Mayor - Deaton
  50. Beach Combers Shrine
  51. Eagle Crest
  52. US Marine Corps
  53. Grand Strand Blue Star Mothers
  54. Military Order of the Purple Heart
  55. WBTW News 13
  56. Two Men and a Truck
  57. Curious George
  58. US Coast Guard Aux 12-2
  59. Greenville Community CYO
  60. Air Force Recruiting Service
  61. Horry County Firefighter Relief Fun
  62. Celebration Music Theater
  63. US Coast Guard Aux
  64. Coastal Red Cross
  65. Adam and Eve
  66. USS Wainwright Veterans Association
  67. Myrtle Beach Tea Party
  68. Plex and Wubbzy
  69. Military Magnet Eagle Band
  70. Long Bay Power Squadron
  71. North Strand Sail and Power Squadron
  72. Captain Katherine Jenerette
  73. Miss Sun Fun/Sun Fun Teen
  74. WPDE
  75. Omar Shrine (Chefs)
  76. Kingstree High School
  77. American Flag
  78. 315th Airlift Wing Mini C-17
  79. Lt Governor Ken Ard

Copyright 2011 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Favorite Memorial Day Parade participant

    Tell us which Myrtle Beach Memorial Day Parade participant was your favorite!

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your submission!

Powered by Frankly