Consider This: Amazon Incentives

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Amazon wants to come to South Carolina and create thousands of jobs, but the promise of jobs does not materialize unless the state agrees to significant tax breaks. And our state leaders have gone back and forth on those tax breaks that would bring the online giant here.

Consider This: Like it or not, if we intend to compete for these major projects then we need to be prepared to offer these tax incentives. If we don't, there are plenty of states that will and the jobs will follow.

Offering a tax break to a retailer like Bass Pro that competes directly with local businesses is one thing, but luring a company that does not jeopardize the health of local businesses makes sense. Our legislative leaders need to finalize the agreement with Amazon so thousands of South Carolinians have a chance to put their skills to work.

Copyright 2011 WMBF News. All rights reserved.