Ard to Kick off Memorial Day Weekend Parade with Parachute Jump

From Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce/CVB

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. – South Carolina Lieutenant Governor Ken Ard will be participating this Saturday, May 28 at 10:00 a.m. in a parachute jump with Team Bowman 3D which will kick off the second annual Myrtle Beach Memorial Day weekend parade's arrival to the finish of the parade route. The jump will take place at the lot between 8th and 9th Ave North in Myrtle Beach.

"It is an honor to be a part of the Memorial Day Parade in Myrtle Beach this weekend. Myrtle Beach's tourism industry provides an enormous boost to South Carolina's economy through festivities such as this event, and I hope many visitors and residents will join us as we pay tribute to our veterans. This will be my first parachute jump, and it is a true privilege to take part in this experience with Sgt. Dana Bowman," said South Carolina Lieutenant Governor Ken Ard.

Army Sgt. Dana Bowman lost both legs in a 1994 parachute accident but worked furiously through rehab and gained full mobility with custom limbs. He has made around 1,000 jumps since his accident. Bowman is a veteran jumper and also jumped with former President George Bush when he turned 70.

Lt. Governor Ken Ard will be carrying with him a P.O.W. flag that he will hand off to veterans with Rolling Thunder and they will raise the flag at the Myrtle Beach boardwalk immediately following the parade.

"Myrtle Beach is proud to fly the POW/MIA flag on the Boardwalk, where everyone can see it. We fly the flag at several other locations throughout the city and are glad to accept Rolling Thunder's generous donation, hand-delivered by the lieutenant governor," said Mark Kruea, spokesman for the City of Myrtle Beach.

Following the flag raise at 12:30 p.m., the U.S. Army Drill Team will perform.

The drill team performance group consists of an elite group of USAF Honor Guard personnel. The performance will feature a professionally choreographed sequence of show-stopping weapon maneuvers, precise tosses, complex weapon exchanges, and a walk through the gauntlet of spinning weapons. The event takes place on Ocean Boulevard at Ninth Avenue North at 12:30 p.m. and at 3:30 p.m.

In addition to the 10:00 a.m. jump, the legendary Golden Knights and Team Bowman 3-D will perform mesmerizing parachute jumps at 3:00 p.m. and a sunset jump at 7:45 p.m. which will be a tandem jump with pyrotechnics.

The Myrtle Beach Memorial Day Parade which is part of Myrtle Beach Mayfest presented by Family Circle and the kickoff to the 60th Annual Sun Fun Festival® will start at Ocean Boulevard in downtown Myrtle Beach at 27th Avenue North at 9:30 a.m. and proceed southbound to 9th Avenue North. The parade will end at approximately 12 p.m. Senator John McCain will serve as the parade's grand marshal, and will be accompanied by giant helium balloons, floats, marching bands, car units, dignitaries, military and static displays and much more.