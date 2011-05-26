FCSO deputies search for home invasion suspect

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Florence County Sheriff's Office continues to search for a suspect wanted in a home invasion Thursday morning.

Capt. Brett Camp, spokesman for the Florence County Sheriff's Office, said the incident occurred around 11 a.m. when a young white male kicked in the door at a home along E. Old Marion Highway.

The victim, an 89-year-old woman, was in the home at the time. Camp said when the suspect saw her, he ran out of the house without taking anything and didn't hurt the victim.

Deputies were out with bloodhounds searching for possible suspects. Camp said those bloodhounds lost the suspect's scent about a mile down the road.

Anyone with information should call the Florence County Sheriff's Office.

