Hippo Waterslide to open Memorial Day weekend

From City of North Myrtle Beach

"Hippo", the world's largest inflatable waterslide, will open for business on Memorial Day weekend on the beach between 1st and 2nd Avenues South in North Myrtle Beach. Hours are 10:30am-4:00p.m. The waterslide will remain open through Labor Day.

The three-story inflatable waterslide is 36 feet tall, nearly 180 feet long and weighs 3,700 pounds. To get to the top, riders must climb one of two 60-stair staircases, which come equipped with form-fitting handrails and non-slip grooves for a safe climb to the top.

Tickets and wristbands will be available for purchase at Ocean Park, which is located at the 1st Avenue South street end. Individual and family season passes are available, along with daily and weekly passes.

Hippo will remain open until Labor Day. Prices are listed below:

Single ride - $3

4 Rides - $10

Daily Pass - $20

Weekly Pass (Sat-Sun 7 Days) - $60

Individual Season Pass - $65

Family Season Pass - $185

Group Rate - $5 per person, minimum 15 people, 1 hour of rides

$7 per person, minimum 15 people, 1 hour rides, 7 ounces of Italian Ice per person