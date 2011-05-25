Evacuating with pets

Myrtle Beach, SC (WMBF) – When mandatory evacuation orders are given, you have a decision to make. Do you go or stay? If you decide to go, what will you do with your pet? If you evacuate, remember to bring enough food and water for your pet to last for several days. You will also need to bring with you your pet's vet and vaccination records, any medication, and a crate or pet carrier.
Before you hit the road, you'll need to make sure you know of a few pet friendly hotels. If you can't find any on the link provided, the Grand Strand Humane Society has an up to date list. It's a good idea to call ahead and make sure they are still pet friendly. If you are hoping a hotel that isn't normally pet friendly to make an exception because of the circumstances, Sandy Brown with the Grand Strand Humane Society says don't count on it.
If you decide to stay and ride out the storm and you are forced to seek shelter in a public hurricane shelter, your pet will most likely NOT be welcome. And don't depend on a local animal shelter to take care of your pet for you, but Brown says, "If we are here, we will certainly do anything we can to help." But most of these shelters will be full and short staffed.
Here is a checklist just for pets from the Humane Society of the United States:
http://www.hurricanesafety.org/ has many more checklists and hurricane safety information.
Copyright 2011 WMBF News. All rights reserved.
918 Frontage Rd. East
Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
(843) 839-9623
sarahmiles@wmbfnews.com
(843) 839-9623EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.