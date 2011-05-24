Sunday Celebrations on the Boardwalk to start Memorial Day weekend

From Sunday Celebrations on the Boardwalk

Myrtle Beach, SC – Sunday Celebrations on the Boardwalk, a weekly event featuring live music performances from well-known and up-in-coming artists as well as various stage performers, will kick-off Sunday, May 29, at the boardwalk in downtown Myrtle Beach. The events, which take place every Sunday through September 4 from 6:00-9:00 p.m., will be located at the oceanfront site of the former Pavilion Amusement Park.



The first event is scheduled to take place Sunday, May 29. Music will be streaming for 30 minutes before live talent takes the stage. The musical acts performing at the first event include up-and-coming Christian rock band, Royal Tailor, and well-known Christian rock artist, Britt Nicole. Famous illusionist, Brock Gill, who's traveling show sees more than 300,000 people each year and is one of the largest of any touring illusionists in the nation, will also be appearing at the event, performing his edgy and daring illusions in a unique stage show.



In addition, the following talent has been confirmed for future Sunday Celebration dates (lineup is subject to change):



· June 5: Kj-52



· June 12: Stellar Kart



· June 19: Tenth Avenue North



· June 26: Seventh Day Slumber



· July 3: Kutless; Group One Crew



· July 10: Big Daddy Weave



· July 17: Building 429



· July 24: Sidewalk Prophets



· July 31: 33 Miles



· August 7: Chris August





Sunday Celebrations are free and open to the public. Guests are allowed to bring blankets and lawn chairs to each event. Coolers are permitted, but no alcoholic drinks are allowed. There will also be inflatable rides and face painting for children to enjoy.



"We are very much looking forward to Sunday Celebrations on the Boardwalk, and are excited to be able to bring in such wonderful talent to perform for residents and visitors of the Grand Strand," said David Hawkins, event coordinator for Sunday Celebrations on the Boardwalk. "Several events are scheduled to take place throughout the summer, with each one different and just as much fun. Family and friends of all ages can enjoy the music and talented performers, and we know they will have a great time."



For more information about Sunday Celebrations on the Boardwalk, including event schedules, visit www.facebook.com/SundayCelebrations.