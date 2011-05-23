Make returning from an evacuation easier

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The process of evacuating can be a stressful one, but returning to your home after a hurricane blows through can be just as tough.

We told you earlier how to properly get out of town when evacuation orders are given, now we're going to break down what you need to know to get back in after the storm blows through.

Following a hurricane, the number one priority on most evacuees' minds is getting back home to see what's left behind. Local officials usually have to deem the area safe before you can head home and getting back on your property usually takes a little time, but you can speed up the process by taking the right documents with you when you leave.

"A driver's license with your physical address, not a PO Box or anything like that," said Alicia Sanders with Horry County EOC. "And for some reason if you have an ID card, you can bring your mortgage, Santee Cooper bill, water bill or something like that. That's all you need."

Sanders said you need to wait to return home. In most cases, local officials take the time to clear roads and remove any hazards from the area before evacuees are let back in.

So with a little planning and the right documents in your hand, the ordeal of evacuating can be made just a bit easier.

Related Stories:

Copyright 2011 WMBF News. All rights reserved.