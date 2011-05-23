Designated hurricane evacuation routes

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Evacuating ahead of a storm can be stressful, but with a little planning, you can get out of town without going out of your mind by taking designated routes depending on where you live.

We'll start with those of you who live in North Myrtle Beach. You need to use Highway 9 to Interstate 95.

In Myrtle Beach, if you live north of 10th Avenue North to Briarcliff Acres, you need to take Highway 22 to Highway 501. You can also use Highway 31 to get to Highway 22.

If you live between 10th Avenue North and Myrtle Beach International Airport, you should take Highway 501 to Marion and beyond. From MYR to Surfside Beach, you need to take Highway 544 to Highway 501.

Finally, from Garden City to Georgetown, take Highway 17 South to Georgetown. From there, take Highway 521 to your inland destination.

"When the evacuation order first goes out, everyone just sort of takes their time leaving," Alicia Sanders with Horry County Emergency Management said. "If you want to miss the traffic there is going to be because you have so many people on the beach and it always seems to hit when the beach is busiest, leave early. You're going to see police and National Guard to direct traffic. Stay calm, be prepared and know where you're going to go.

Sanders also said you need to be patient when you're leaving. Evacuating is usually a slow and steady process.

