Shots Fired at MB Groove Ultra Lounge

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach Police were called early Saturday morning to the scene of a shooting at Groove Ultra Lounge at 637 Broadway Street.

According to Myrtle Beach Police's Cpt. David Knipes, shots were fired around 4:45 a.m. as a fight broke out inside the club early this morning. As the fight escalated, one of the suspects pulled out a gun and fired shots into the air inside the club.

There was a panic inside Ultra Lounge as patrons rushed for the door. Once outside the club, Knipes also said the suspects shot at the entrance of the club while driving off in what witnesses are describing as a sliver, late-model Charger or Camero. No injuries occurred from the shots, only property damage.

MBPD says the only injury was 26 year old Veenitirell J. Dukes who was a victim of aggravated assault in the fight. Dukes was transported to Waccamaw Hospital.

Authorities are continuing their investigation. Stay with WMBF News for further information.

Copyright 2011 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved.