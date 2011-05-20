Florence National Cemetery Memorial Day Program

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) The Florence National Cemetery will host a Memorial Day program in honor of America's military personnel.

The Department of Veterans Affairs says the program will serve to remember and honor all military members who have served or are currently serving our nation.

The keynote speaker for the event will be Senator Hugh Leatherman, and it will be held at the Florence National Cemetery Committal Shelter at 10 a.m. May 30.

