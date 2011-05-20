SkyWheel brings high hopes to Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - With a huge crowd gathered, Myrtle Beach's SkyWheel took flight. The ribbon cutting ceremony brought cheers and a rush to the attraction as it opened to the public Friday morning.

People began lining up at 9 a.m. with the offer of the first 100 people in line rode for free, with the ribbon cutting at 10 a.m. The $15 million investment has changed the landscape of downtown Myrtle Beach.

Jimmy Buffett's LandShark Bar & Grill and LandShark Surfshack sit next to the SkyWheel and both are accessible through the Oceanfront Boardwalk that opened last May.

The SkyWheel has 42 gondolas that can hold six passengers each. Myrtle Beach Mayor John Rhodes spoke at the grand opening saying the ride was incredible, though a bit scary when the wheel stops and you can feel the gondola rocking in the wind.

Tickets are $12 a ride.

David Sebok, Executive Director of the Myrtle Beach Downtown Redevelopment Corporation says they're excited about this new addition to the downtown oceanfront.

"Everything that the sidewalk cafes have done, the Second Avenue Pier, the boardwalk, this is just a bigger version of that kind of economic result for the city of Myrtle Beach," Sebok said.

