SkyWheel brings high hopes to Myrtle Beach - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

SkyWheel brings high hopes to Myrtle Beach

Mayor Rhodes speaks at the SkyWheel ribbon cutting ceremony (Source: WMBF News Director Sarah Miles) Mayor Rhodes speaks at the SkyWheel ribbon cutting ceremony (Source: WMBF News Director Sarah Miles)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - With a huge crowd gathered, Myrtle Beach's SkyWheel took flight.  The ribbon cutting ceremony brought cheers and a rush to the attraction as it opened to the public Friday morning.

People began lining up at 9 a.m. with the offer of the first 100 people in line rode for free, with the ribbon cutting at 10 a.m. The $15 million investment has changed the landscape of downtown Myrtle Beach. 

Jimmy Buffett's LandShark Bar & Grill and LandShark Surfshack sit next to the SkyWheel and both are accessible through the Oceanfront Boardwalk that opened last May. 

The SkyWheel has 42 gondolas that can hold six passengers each.  Myrtle Beach Mayor John Rhodes spoke at the grand opening saying the ride was incredible, though a bit scary when the wheel stops and you can feel the gondola rocking in the wind.  

Tickets are $12 a ride.

David Sebok, Executive Director of the Myrtle Beach Downtown Redevelopment Corporation says they're excited about this new addition to the downtown oceanfront.

"Everything that the sidewalk cafes have done, the Second Avenue Pier, the boardwalk, this is just a bigger version of that kind of economic result for the city of Myrtle Beach," Sebok said.

Copyright 2011 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Hundreds attend Easter Sunrise Service in Surfside Beach

    Hundreds attend Easter Sunrise Service in Surfside Beach

    Sunday, April 1 2018 6:47 PM EDT2018-04-01 22:47:38 GMT
    Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)
    Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)

    Nearly 1,000 people started their Easter Sunday bright and early with the Surfside Beach Sunrise Service. This service was put on by several churches in the Surfside Beach community and people started to arrive well before sunrise. Pastors said this tradition goes back to the 1960's and is held each year at the Surfside Fishing Pier.

    More >>

    Nearly 1,000 people started their Easter Sunday bright and early with the Surfside Beach Sunrise Service. This service was put on by several churches in the Surfside Beach community and people started to arrive well before sunrise. Pastors said this tradition goes back to the 1960's and is held each year at the Surfside Fishing Pier.

    More >>

  • Jury says former SC airline executives stole millions

    Jury says former SC airline executives stole millions

    Sunday, April 1 2018 3:47 PM EDT2018-04-01 19:47:48 GMT
    (Source: WMBF News)(Source: WMBF News)
    (Source: WMBF News)(Source: WMBF News)

    A federal jury in New Jersey has found two former executives of a defunct South Carolina charter airline guilty of fraud for stealing millions of dollars in passenger money. Federal officials say in a news release that 73-year-old Judy Tull and 58-year-old Kay Ellison were convicted of various wire and bank fraud charges. Tull is the former chief executive officer of Myrtle Beach Direct Air and Tours. Ellison is the former vice president and managing partner

    More >>

    A federal jury in New Jersey has found two former executives of a defunct South Carolina charter airline guilty of fraud for stealing millions of dollars in passenger money. Federal officials say in a news release that 73-year-old Judy Tull and 58-year-old Kay Ellison were convicted of various wire and bank fraud charges. Tull is the former chief executive officer of Myrtle Beach Direct Air and Tours. Ellison is the former vice president and managing partner

    More >>

  • Surfside Beach police looking to identify suspect pictured tampering with cars

    Surfside Beach police looking to identify suspect pictured tampering with cars

    Sunday, April 1 2018 11:17 AM EDT2018-04-01 15:17:40 GMT
    (Source: SSB Police Facebook)(Source: SSB Police Facebook)
    (Source: SSB Police Facebook)(Source: SSB Police Facebook)

    The Surfside Beach Police Department is looking to identify a suspect pictured tampering with vehicles, according to a post on their Facebook page. The suspect reportedly tampered with vehicles in the 300 block of 3rd Avenue North. 

    More >>

    The Surfside Beach Police Department is looking to identify a suspect pictured tampering with vehicles, according to a post on their Facebook page. The suspect reportedly tampered with vehicles in the 300 block of 3rd Avenue North. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly