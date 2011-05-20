Understand the foundation to buy, sell a home

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Many people think it is a "buyer's market" when it comes to purchasing a home because of a stalemate on low housing prices, but that may not be the case.

If your home is over valued by an appraiser, you pay too much. If the home if under valued, you are in jeopardy of not getting the loan you need.

WMBF News Anchor Michael Maely takes a look at a problem many people may not even know exists when it comes to buying or selling a home. Tune in Thursday at 6 p.m. to make sure no one is deceiving you when it comes to the real estate market.

Copyright 2011 WMBF News. All rights reserved.