Preparations being made for SkyWheel opening

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF)- In just a matter of hours, the newest attraction along the Grand Strand will be officially open.

Everything is set and ready to go for tomorrow's grand opening of the Myrtle Beach SkyWheel and Land Shark Bar and Grill on Ocean Boulevard.

Lots of last minute safety checks are going on tonight in preparation for the Friday opening.

A VIP Event is also being held tonight that will let a select few get a taste of the new Land Shark restaurant and take a SkyWheel flight.

"We've had a ton of people walk up and say 'please let us in.'" said Tamara Baldanza, from Margaritaville.

Security is tight at the SkyWheel site. Not even our WMBF News cameras were granted access inside.

We did get to speak to some of the lucky few who got a first-look inside, like Sandy Haines from the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber. "It is amazing. There's an outside deck that is right on the beach."

George Durant from Brandon Advertising likes the decor of the Land Shark. "Yes, it is beautiful. Truly the Jimmy Buffet theme they've branded this thing top to bottom."

These special VIPs may have gotten a sneak peek, and bite, tonight, but you don't have to have a pass to join the grand opening celebration on Friday.

Randal Wallace from the Myrtle Beach City Council acknowledges how when presented with the plans for the SkyWheel, they knew it was an opportunity for the city and tourism that they could not turn down.

"When they came to us, how could we say no? It's just a draw. Not only that you can see this thing from the 501 bridge out here. It ought to lure a lot of people downtown."

The grand opening is sure to lure a lot of people to Ocean Boulevard tomorrow at 10 a.m. If you'd like to join the celebration, get there early because the first 100 people in line at 9:30 a.m. will get a free flight on the new SkyWheel.

They will allow people to start lining up at 9 a.m. and the official ribbon cutting ceremony will occur at 10 a.m., and then that is when the SkyWheel is officially open for business!

Tickets are $12 a ride, and it is sure to be an amazing ride 20 stories over the Atlantic Ocean that will be worth the wait.

