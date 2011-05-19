SC man pleads guilty to murder for killing wife

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - A South Carolina man pleaded guilty to killing his wife and injuring his stepdaughter in an incident last year that ended with a 100-mile chase up Interstate 85 into North Carolina.

Prosecutors said 46-year-old Arthur Mims will be sentenced later on murder and assault and battery with intent to kill charges. He faces 30 years to life in prison.

Mims gave no reason for the shootings in court Thursday. Authorities say after the shootings in Spartanburg County, Mims headed north on I-85. Police began to chase him about 50 miles south of Charlotte, N.C., where officers punctured his pickup truck's tires.

But Mims didn't stop for another 50 miles until he reached Davidson County.

Investigators say Mims drank bleach and tried to get officers to kill him before giving up.

