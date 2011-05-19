NOAA predicts above average year for Atlantic hurricane season

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The start of Atlantic Hurricane Season is just days away, and Thursday NOAA predicted an above average year.

NOAA is predicting as many as 18 tropical storms. They say as many as three to six storms could turn into major hurricanes.

Last year was the third most active Atlantic Hurricane season ever - but no hurricanes hit the United States.

Emergency officials say now is the time to get a plan in place, to know what to do and where to go if a storm were to head to the Grand Strand.

FEMA Administrator Craig Fugate says there's no excuse for people who live in a hurricane-zone to not be prepared.

"Far too many people will not be prepared, and will try to get ready in the last minutes when a hurricane threatens their community and won't have enough time," said Fugate. "Of all the hazards we deal with, hurricanes are the one that should be the least surprising."

Horry County Emergency Management says it does look at these forecasts and hopes this prediction of an above active season will get people moving and get people prepared for what could come to Horry County.

Atlantic Hurricane Season begins June 1st.

