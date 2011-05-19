FCSO arrests two for Progress Energy copper wire theft

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Florence County Sheriff's Office has arrested two Darlington Co. men Wednesday in connection to the theft of copper.

Capt. Michael Nunn, spokesman for the Florence County Sheriff's Office, said James Cranford, 28 and Thomas Garrett Rogers, 22, have been charged with two counts of malicious injury to telephone, telegraph or electric utility system as well as grand larceny.

According to Nunn, Cranford and Rogers allegedly disconnected and stole copper wire from two utility substations owned by Progress Energy at 1200 Douglas Street. Both were arrested shortly after the theft at a local recycling center.

The copper wire has been valued around $4,000.

If found guilty, Cranford and Rogers could be sentenced to five years in prison for each count of grand larceny and around 10 years in prison for malicious injury to electric utility system.

