Consider This: Safe Driving – Motorcycles and Cars

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) It happens every May so we shouldn't be surprised when the bikers roll into town. Since many of these guests are not familiar with our roadways it is important that we are extra cautious when driving.

Consider This: We've already had two motorcycle fatalities and with biker traffic growing as we head into the busiest weekend of the Harley rally, chances for another major accident are increasing. And, just as the Harley rally winds down the sport bike crowd begins to arrive en masse for Memorial Day weekend.

Safety works both ways… bikers need to be conscious of the cars and drivers need to be aware of the bikers. Driving defensively will help keep the roads safer for all of us.

Copyright 2011 WMBF News. All rights reserved.