Sun Fun Festival kicks off Memorial Day weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. – The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce has announced the details of the activities planned for the 60th Annual Sun Fun Festival® from May 27-June 5, 2011, starting downtown Memorial Day Weekend and ending at Grand Park at Market Common. Please note some changes regarding the concerts and meet-and-greets.

MAY 27

Concert Schedule

The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce a NEW addition to the talent lineup for the Military Concert Series on Friday, May 27. Country performer and military veteran Craig Morgan will be giving a FREE concert. Morgan has had several hits on the country music charts, including "Almost Home" and "That's What I Love About Sunday."

All Friday night performances will be between 8th and 9th Avenues North on Ocean Boulevard. The schedule is as follows:

6-6:45 p.m. 282nd Army Band Jazz Combo

6:50 p.m. Veteran Presentation by Senators John McCain and Lindsey Graham

7:15-8 p.m. Navy Band 5 Star Edition

8-9:15 p.m. Craig Morgan

Chairs and blankets are welcomed. Coolers and pets are not permitted.

MAY 28

Parade Schedule

The 2011 Memorial Day Weekend parade will start at 9:30 a.m. at Ocean Boulevard in downtown Myrtle Beach at 27th Avenue North and proceed southbound to 9th Avenue North. The parade will end at approximately 12 p.m. Senator John McCain will serve as the parade's grand marshal, and will be accompanied by giant helium balloons, floats, marching bands, car units, dignitaries, military and static displays and much more!

Parade to be Televised

WMBF News will broadcast the parade live 9:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. Saturday, May 28, on WMBF News XTRA and stream the parade live on WMBFNews.com. The parade also will be re-aired on WMBF News XTRA on Sunday, May 29 and Monday, May 30. WECT (Wilmington), WBTV (Charlotte) and WISTV (Columbia) will stream the parade live on their Web sites on Saturday, May 28, WECT.com, WBTV.com, WISTV.com. The parade will be archived on the Web sites through June 26. Delayed carriage of the parade will be aired on WIS-TV's multicast channel on Saturday afternoon, May 28th.

"WMBF News is proud to partner with the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce to broadcast the parade live on WMBF News XTRA so viewers across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee can enjoy the festivities," said Ted Fortenberry, WMBF News vice president and general manager. We are also partnering with our sister Raycom Media stations, WECT, WISTV and WBTV, to stream the parade live in the Wilmington, Columbia and Charlotte areas, reaching hundreds of thousands of people and prompting them to consider vacationing on the Grand Strand."

60th Annual Sun Fun Festival® Kick-Off

Following the parade, the 60th Annual Sun Fun Festival® Kick-off Celebration will begin at 1 p.m. with live entertainment and celebrity/character meet and greets throughout the day between 8th & 9th Avenues North on Ocean Blvd. in downtown Myrtle Beach. All FREE.

Parachute Jumps

See the legendary Golden Knights and Team Bowman 3-D perform mesmerizing parachute jumps at 10 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. A sunset jump at 7:45 p.m. will be a tandem jump with pyrotechnics!

Celebrity and Character Appearances

Come meet your favorite Disney and Nickelodeon actors and bring your camera! Celebrity and character meet and greet schedules follow:

1-3 p.m. Spiderman & Wubzy from "Wow, Wow Wubzy"

1-4 p.m. Matthew Timmons, Woody Fink on Disney Channel's "Suite Life of Deck"

Zendaya Coleman, Rocky Blue on Disney Channel's "Shake It Up!"

Jake T. Austin, Max on Disney Channel's "Wizards of Waverly Place"

3-5 p.m. Ariana Grande, Caterina ‘Cat' Valentine on Nickelodeon's "Victorious"

Captain America & Plex from "Wow, Wow Wubzy"

Emily Osment from Disney's "Hannah Montana"

3-6 p.m. Doug Brochu, Grady Mitchell on Disney Channel's "Sonny with a Chance"

Noah & Ethan Munck, Gibby and Guppy Gibson on Nickelodeon's "iCarly"

Concert Schedule

A wide variety of musical talent will be offering free performances throughout the day. The schedule is as follows:

1-2 p.m. Navy 5 Star Edition

2-3 p.m. Platinum Band

4-5:30 p.m. ENVISION

5:50-6 p.m. Zendaya Coleman, Shake It Up's "Rocky Blue"

6-6:20 p.m. Ariana Grande, Victorius' "Catarina Valentine"

6:30-7:15 p.m. Emily Osment from Disney's "Hannah Montana"*

8-9:15 p.m. David Archuletta, American Idol Season 7 Runner-up

*Please note due to a personal emergency Jennette McCurdy will no longer be able to participate in Saturday's festivities. However, we are excited to announce Emily Osment is now included in our event lineup.

Chairs and blankets are welcomed. Coolers and pets are not permitted

MAY 29

2012 Miss Sun Fun and Miss Sun Fun Teen Pageant, May 29 – A Myrtle Beach tradition since 1960. 5:30-7 p.m. Admission $15. Academy of Arts, Science and Technology, 895 International Drive, Myrtle Beach.

PARKING

Memorial Day Weekend Parking

Parking will be available throughout the downtown area. The parking garage on the corner of 9th Avenue North and Kings Highway is open 24 hours for a fee.

OTHER SUN FUN FESTIVAL ACTIVITIES

The 60th annual Sun Fun Festival® celebration finale will take place June 3-5 at Grand Park at the Market Common and will feature live entertainment, celebrity meet-and-greets, H2X Racing's 2011 Tour of personal watercraft racing and wake board and jet ski demonstrations on Grand Park Lake, food and arts/crafts vendors and fireworks, along with the 1st Annual Sun Fun Myrtle Beach Convertible Car Show. Below are some of the highlights:

H2X Racing's APBA National Jet Ski Championships, beachfront between Damon's Grill (2985 S. Ocean Blvd.) and Springmaid Beach Resort (3200 S. Ocean Blvd.), June 2-4 – Personal watercraft racing and freestyle competition as part of the American Power Boat Association's national tour. Competition free to spectators.

Wake-Boarding and Jet Ski Demonstrations, June 3-5 – On the lake at Grand Park and provided by Island Adventure Watersports and H2X Racing. Times vary throughout each day.

1st Annual Sun Fun Myrtle Beach Convertible Car Show, June 4 – Independent judges and convertible car enthusiasts gather together to judge this new Sun Fun Festival event. Winners will receive cash and door prizes. Proceeds will go to the Make A Wish Foundation. Grand Park at Market Common. To register your convertible, visit www.SunFunFestival.com. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. $30 car registration fee. Sponsored by Make-A-Wish of South Carolina and SONIC.

Celebrity Car Appearances, June 4 - Bring your camera and take photos with The General Lee, Knight Rider and Munster's Coffin Car. And for you NASCAR fans, take a ride in a NASCAR Simulator onsite for a $3 donation to Make A Wish.

DC Cupcakes Celebrity Appearance, June 4 - Meet your favorite cupcake goddesses from the TLC Channel's hit show "DC Cupcakes"! Sophie and Katherine will be signing autographs and will unveil a cupcake masterpiece specially created for the Sun Fun Festival® car show!

Sun Fun Festival Fireworks Extravaganza, June 4 – Grand Park at The Market Common. Free.

Sun Fun Boiled Peanut Eating Contest, June 5 – Join us for a true Southern snack with the Sun Fun Festival's first ever boiled peanut eating contest, sponsored by McCall Farms of Effingham, SC, the largest producer of packaged boiled peanuts in the country. Grand Park at the Market Common.

Live Entertainment on the Main Stage, June 3-5. Listen to your favorite bands perform live on main stage across from the car show. Performances will begin at 5 p.m. on Friday, June 3 and end on Sunday at 5 p.m.

The fun lasts all summer long with numerous free, family-friendly events, concerts and much more, promoted under the Sun Fun Festival® Celebration of Summer promotion, sponsored by the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce.

The Grand Strand's Celebration of Summer ends with the Beach, Boogie & BBQ Festival Sept. 2-4 at Grand Park across from The Market Common. Festival events and concerts are free and family-friendly, with a great lineup of live entertainment, activities and much more.

For more information, please refer to GrandStrandEvents.com or call (843) 626-7444.