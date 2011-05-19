SLED investigates Marlboro Co. employee for fraud - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

SLED investigates Marlboro Co. employee for fraud

Lisa Janelle Frazier, 43 (Source: Marion County Sheriff's Office) Lisa Janelle Frazier, 43 (Source: Marion County Sheriff's Office)

MARLBORO COUNTY, SC (WMBF) A former Marlboro County Economic Development Partnership employee was arrested Wednesday on several different charges for allegedly defrauding her past employer.

Lisa Janelle Frazier, 43, of Bennettsville, is charged with five counts of Forgery, four counts of Financial Transaction Card Fraud, and one count of Financial Transaction Card Theft.

According to South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrest warrants, Frazier reportedly used a Marlboro County Economic Development Partnership issued credit card without the consent of the Director and Board members, for personal purchases.

Frazier is also said to have fraudulently wrote checks worth thousands of dollars from her then employer's bank account to pay off the credit card charges. Money spent from the credit card was traced to Frazier's personal accounts.

The fraudulent activity purportedly occurred during the months of April, June, November and December in 2010 and January of 2011.

Frazier turned herself in to SLED which is now investigating the allegations at the request of the Marlboro County Sheriff's Office.

