Accused Socastee shooter to remain in DJJ until September

Christian Helms waves before his hearing Wednesday afternoon in Conway (Source: WMBF News Reporter Mark Meredith)

Christian Helms put his head down as Judge Georgia Anderson ruled he would be tried as an adult in March.

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - The trial for the teen accused of opening fire inside the office of Socastee High School Resource Officer Erik Karney will begin in September.

Christian Helms appeared before Judge Edward Cottingham Wednesday shortly before 3 p.m. in General Sessions Court in Conway.

According to WMBF News Reporter Mark Meredith, a bond request was made and then withdrawn, meaning Helms will remain in custody at the Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia.

Officer Karney and Helms' parents were in the courtroom as the announcement was made.

Judge Georgia Anderson ruled in March Helms will be tried as an adult. He has been charged with attempted murder as well as explosives charges in connection to the September shooting.

Karney survived the incident and received only minor injuries from shrapnel. Two pipe bombs were later discovered in Helms' backpack after he was detained by police.

WMBF News Reporter Mark Meredith is inside the courtroom and will provide the late breaking details as soon as they are available.

