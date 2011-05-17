Accused Socastee shooter to remain in DJJ until September - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Accused Socastee shooter to remain in DJJ until September

Christian Helms put his head down as Judge Georgia Anderson ruled he would be tried as an adult in March. Christian Helms put his head down as Judge Georgia Anderson ruled he would be tried as an adult in March.
Officials prepare for Helms' hearing Wednesday (Source: WMBF News Reporter Mark Meredith) Officials prepare for Helms' hearing Wednesday (Source: WMBF News Reporter Mark Meredith)
Christian Helms waves before his hearing Wednesday afternoon in Conway (Source: WMBF News Reporter Mark Meredith) Christian Helms waves before his hearing Wednesday afternoon in Conway (Source: WMBF News Reporter Mark Meredith)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - The trial for the teen accused of opening fire inside the office of Socastee High School Resource Officer Erik Karney will begin in September.

Christian Helms appeared before Judge Edward Cottingham Wednesday shortly before 3 p.m. in General Sessions Court in Conway.

According to WMBF News Reporter Mark Meredith, a bond request was made and then withdrawn, meaning Helms will remain in custody at the Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia.

Officer Karney and Helms' parents were in the courtroom as the announcement was made.

Judge Georgia Anderson ruled in March Helms will be tried as an adult. He has been charged with attempted murder as well as explosives charges in connection to the September shooting.

Karney survived the incident and received only minor injuries from shrapnel. Two pipe bombs were later discovered in Helms' backpack after he was detained by police.

WMBF News Reporter Mark Meredith is inside the courtroom and will provide the late breaking details as soon as they are available.

    Nearly 1,000 people started their Easter Sunday bright and early with the Surfside Beach Sunrise Service. This service was put on by several churches in the Surfside Beach community and people started to arrive well before sunrise. Pastors said this tradition goes back to the 1960's and is held each year at the Surfside Fishing Pier.

    A federal jury in New Jersey has found two former executives of a defunct South Carolina charter airline guilty of fraud for stealing millions of dollars in passenger money. Federal officials say in a news release that 73-year-old Judy Tull and 58-year-old Kay Ellison were convicted of various wire and bank fraud charges. Tull is the former chief executive officer of Myrtle Beach Direct Air and Tours. Ellison is the former vice president and managing partner

    The Surfside Beach Police Department is looking to identify a suspect pictured tampering with vehicles, according to a post on their Facebook page. The suspect reportedly tampered with vehicles in the 300 block of 3rd Avenue North. 

