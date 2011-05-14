Son pleads to second-degree murder of father - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Son pleads to second-degree murder of father

John Patrick Heller is charged with murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon (Source BCSO) John Patrick Heller is charged with murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon (Source BCSO)

WINNABOW, NC (WECT) John Patrick Heller pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in a Brunswick County courtroom Thursday.

Heller was accused of killing his 61-year-old father inside their home in 2011.

Heller, 23, pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree murder and one count of robbery.

He was facing a number of charges, including possession of a weapon by a prisoner, assault by pointing a gun, hiring with intent to defraud, murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

According to a press release from the Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to 6149 Sawdust Lane in Winnabow for "a defrauding incident involving a taxi cab" at 1:30 a.m.

John Heller had refused to pay his cab fare, according to the release.

When deputies arrived at the home to investigate the cab fare incident, they said they were met by Heller, standing at the front door with a shotgun.

They detained Heller, and when they searched the residence, found the body of Tom Heller in a bathroom.

John Heller was taken into custody and transported to the Brunswick County Detention Facility.

