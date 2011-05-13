DUIs go MIA when drunk drivers take plea deal

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) You have the right to drive the roads of South Carolina without the fear that a drunk driver is in the sedan next to you, but what happens when DUIs are erased from the court's computer? That intoxicated driver may be able to put your life at risk again and again.

WMBF News Investigates is taking a close look at Horry County's process behind DUI arrests and prosecutions. Many inebriated drivers are simply allowed to plead to a lesser charge, and with that, the DUI is completely deleted from the court's records.

