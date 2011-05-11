SC gives voter photo ID bill final approval

COLUMBIA, SC (AP) - South Carolina senators have given final approval to legislation that will require people to have state or military-issued photo identification to vote.

Wednesday's 26-16 vote agrees with a compromise version of the legislation that the House approved two weeks ago. The vote broke along party lines with Republicans supporting it and Democrats voting against it.

It will now head to Gov. Nikki Haley's desk. The Republican governor has been a key supporter of the legislation.

Republicans say the bill is about voter integrity. Democrats say it suppresses turnout by minority, disabled and elderly voters who lack a license and they argued educating people on the measure and supplying a free photo ID will be expensive.

Democratic Sen. Brad Hutto of Orangeburg said the legislation's faces court challenges.

