Grand Strand, Pee Dee traffic alerts - Mobile Exclusive

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) WMBF New Traffic Tracker Meghan Miller is keeping an eye on several car crashes, one involving a school bus, for your Wednesday commute.

WMBF News Reporter Kyle Grainger is on the scene of a school bus accident in Florence County along Southborough Rd at Evergreene Rd. Grainger is told by South Carolina Highway Patrol a truck crashed into the back end of the school bus, which was reportedly carrying two students. Both students are said to be uninjured while one occupant of the truck was transported to the hospital.

Other reported crashes in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee are:

HORRY COUNTY

SC707 x [IFO POST OFFICE] SOCCASTEE

US501NB x [ JBFR CAROLINA FOREST]

285 CAROLINA FOREST BLVD x [IFO CAROLINA FOREST ELEM]

US17 BYPASS x [AGAPE SENIOR CENTER]

GARNER LACEY RD x[ PAST ABBY APTS]

GARDEN LACY RD x [MYRTLE BEACH NATIONAL]

FLORENCE COUNTY

BIG SWAMP RD x [JBF THE BAD CURVE]

SOUTHBOROUGH RD x [EVERGREEN]

I95NB 164

Copyright 2011 WMBF News. All rights reserved.