Consider This: The EPA

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) The good news that funding is in place to begin construction for I-73 was overshadowed last week by the EPA's announcement that it is concerned with possible wetland issues. After being involved in the planning process for this project for several years, why is the EPA now beginning to complain when construction is about to begin?

Consider This: After learning that the I-73 project could create over 20,000 jobs Congressman Tim Scott said it best when he referred to the EPA as the JKA… short for Job Killing Agency. And Senator Graham commented that this pathetic attempt to derail I-73 at the 11th hour is an overreach by unelected bureaucrats.

It says a lot when Senator Graham and Congressman Scott, two powerful, conservative Republicans, put their muscle behind a project. We're confident with their help, and the support of thousands of people in the Pee Dee and Grand Strand, that the JKA will come up short in its effort to kill this important project.

