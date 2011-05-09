MBPD releases surveillance video of eight-year-old murder

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The answer to a nearly eight-year-old Myrtle Beach murder mystery may be with the men seen in never before released surveillance video.

"He came in and said that I know who may possibly be involved with the Jim Davis Homicide," said Myrtle Beach Investigator Tony Lever.

In October of 2003 around 3:30 a.m. at the Pantry in the 33-hundred block of N. Kings Highway, a witness found 43-year- old Jim Davis's body behind the counter. The cashier was shot and police say the motive was cash.

Five years later, a glimmer of hope. "That's one of them there, he almost looks up at the camera," said Lever of surveillance video of the scene.

Lever said the two men in the video appear to have entered the store together. The middle aged men with glasses and gray hair walked around for a bit before one leaves and the other goes to the clerk.

"He did give a name, but we don't know what the name is, the clerk could not remember, through memory, she kept on saying it could have been this person or that person," said Lever.

Within a matter of weeks police say one of the men came back again, no video this time, but the same message, saying he knows who killed Jim Davis.

"The clerk did mention to him, ‘well you need to go ahead and tell police', and he just looked at the clerk and walked out of the store," said Lever.

If he gave a full name, police say the clerk, both times was too started to remember, so officers need to talk to the men.

"Maybe his way of getting it off his chest was to go ahead and talk to the clerk, but we need him to take the extra steps and talk to the Police Department," said Lever.

"Please, if you know anything about this case, please help bring this case to justice," said Meriam Davis, Jim's 81-year-old mother who we spoke to along with Jim's family back in February. His family and police said Jim had no criminal record or enemies, even more reason they want to solve this one.

"My fear is these are middle aged men, I'd hate it if they would take this to their grave," said Lever. "Maybe they're scared, maybe they need protection, we will protect them, but we desperately need to talk to them."

Lever said police didn't release the video earlier because they feared it may scare of the potential witnesses, now they need all the help they can get. There is also a $25,000 reward available for the conviction of Jim Davis's killer.

If you know anything about this case, contact the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

