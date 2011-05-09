Towing companies hauling away your money

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Unsure of the parking rules in Myrtle Beach? If you don't educate yourself quickly, you could fall prey to one of the local towing companies waiting to take your money.

Locals and tourists to the Grand Strand alike have raised concern over the alarming number of towing incidences, and the uncertainty of who is overseeing the practices of these companies.

Join WMBF News Reporter Mark Meredith Thursday at 6 p.m. as he investigates where the money goes when a vehicle is towed, how much goes to the county and city, and which local company has racked up the most complaints with the Better Business Bureau.

