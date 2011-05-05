Paula Deen cooking demonstration tickets still available

From Coastal Uncorked

MYRTLE BEACH, SC - Representatives for Coastal Uncorked Food Wine & Spirits Festival announced today, that tickets for the Paula Deen cooking demonstration event scheduled for Saturday, May 14, at 7 p.m. at the Alabama Theatre are still available for purchase.



Ticket holders will experience Paula Deen at her finest with an hour-long, southern cuisine cooking demonstration. An area chef will be paired with Deen to assist in the demonstration. Tickets start at $50 and are available for purchase by calling the Alabama Theatre at 1-800-342-2262 or on the Theatre website at http://bit.ly/hc6ohZ. You can also find additional ticket information on the Coastal Uncorked website at www.coastaluncorked.com. The Lee Brothers will take the stage prior to Deen and introduce her to the audience.



"We are very excited about Paula Deen's visit and participation with the festival this year," said Candace Howell, executive director for Coastal Uncorked. "Prime and select seating for Deen's cooking demonstration event are still available for purchase and, Paula Deen fans won't want to miss this opportunity to experience both she and the Lee Brothers."



For more information about Coastal Uncorked Food & Wine Festival, or to purchase tickets, email coastaluncorked@gmail.com or visit CoastalUncorked.com or Facebook.com/CoastalUncorked.



About Coastal Uncorked Food, Wine and Spirits Festival Featuring Paula Deen

Coastal Uncorked Food, Wine and Spirits Festival Featuring Paula Deen is the Myrtle Beach, S.C. area's premier food and wine festival. The second annual festival, which is scheduled for May 8-15, will be highlighted by a cooking demonstration featuring Paula Deen on Saturday, May 14. The festival will also feature a restaurant week; a wine tasting trolley tour of Myrtle Beach; outdoor entertainment at Market Common and the Myrtle Beach Boardwalk and Promenade; the Coastal Uncorked Golf Tournament; and the Food Challenge & Tasting Finale. All funds raised during the festival will be used for future events and a portion will be donated to the Horry Georgetown Technical College Culinary School and the Clay Brittain Hospitality Program at Coastal Carolina University.