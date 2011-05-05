Consider This: Boeing

The Boeing plant in North Charleston is scheduled to begin production of the 787 Dreamliner in July. Boeing has already hired more than 1,000 employees with plans to hire more as it ramps up production capacity in 2012. However, what is great news for South Carolina has been bad news for the state of Washington and now the National Labor Relations Board has filed a complaint against Boeing for launching its second production line in our state.

Consider This: It seems the NLRB thinks that Boeing should not have the right to leave Washington where labor costs are much higher and move to South Carolina, a right-to-work state that does not mandate union membership as a condition of employment. If you are running a business wouldn't you prefer a location where you are able to have a stable workforce and the opportunity to increase profits?

We're glad to have you Boeing. Share the word with all of your corporate buddies and let them know South Carolina is pro-business and we're very proud of that label.