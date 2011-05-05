Consider This: Boeing - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Consider This: Boeing

The Boeing plant in North Charleston is scheduled to begin production of the 787 Dreamliner in July. Boeing has already hired more than 1,000 employees with plans to hire more as it ramps up production capacity in 2012. However, what is great news for South Carolina has been bad news for the state of Washington and now the National Labor Relations Board has filed a complaint against Boeing for launching its second production line in our state.

Consider This: It seems the NLRB thinks that Boeing should not have the right to leave Washington where labor costs are much higher and move to South Carolina, a right-to-work state that does not mandate union membership as a condition of employment. If you are running a business wouldn't you prefer a location where you are able to have a stable workforce and the opportunity to increase profits?

We're glad to have you Boeing. Share the word with all of your corporate buddies and let them know South Carolina is pro-business and we're very proud of that label.   

  Hundreds attend Easter Sunrise Service in Surfside Beach

    Sunday, April 1 2018
    Nearly 1,000 people started their Easter Sunday bright and early with the Surfside Beach Sunrise Service. This service was put on by several churches in the Surfside Beach community and people started to arrive well before sunrise. Pastors said this tradition goes back to the 1960's and is held each year at the Surfside Fishing Pier.

  Jury says former SC airline executives stole millions

    Sunday, April 1 2018
    A federal jury in New Jersey has found two former executives of a defunct South Carolina charter airline guilty of fraud for stealing millions of dollars in passenger money. Federal officials say in a news release that 73-year-old Judy Tull and 58-year-old Kay Ellison were convicted of various wire and bank fraud charges. Tull is the former chief executive officer of Myrtle Beach Direct Air and Tours. Ellison is the former vice president and managing partner

  Surfside Beach police looking to identify suspect pictured tampering with cars

    Sunday, April 1 2018
    The Surfside Beach Police Department is looking to identify a suspect pictured tampering with vehicles, according to a post on their Facebook page. The suspect reportedly tampered with vehicles in the 300 block of 3rd Avenue North. 

