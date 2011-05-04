Promises of bin Laden photos deliver viruses - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Promises of bin Laden photos deliver viruses

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Although photos of Osama Bin Laden's body will not be officially released, many people are turning to the internet in hopes of finding leaked photos.

All the of photos of his body online are fake, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation warns many of them are links to viruses. Emailed links or attachments are of particular concern.

La-Queya Harde said she wants to see the photos, and although she has had a virus on her computer in the past promises to see the body are tempting.

"You gotta see it to believe it," she said.

Mark Blakely agreed. He said he wants to see the photos so everyone can move forward.

"I think American needs to see them," he said. "They need to put closure to 9/11, and that's going to be the only way."

There are plenty of options on the internet. A Google search for "Osama bin Laden death photo" returns more than 70 million results, five million of them in pictures. Facebook posts also promise bid laden death photos.

Greg Whinnie at True Blue computers in Myrtle Beach said computer users should be cautions when it comes to those links. He has already had customers come in this week with problems because they clicked on a link for bin Laden photos.

"It's going to direct you to something that auto-loads a virus," he said. "The virus could be anything from it tracks what you're doing, tracks credit card information, tracks identities, cookies. Sometimes it's just an annoyance."

Whinnie said the hackers who make viruses take advantage of opportunities like this, knowing people will be tempted to click on a hot topic.

"I try not to click on anything, but probably if I saw Osama, then yeah, I would probably click on it," Harde said.

Whinnie said the best way to avoid getting a virus is to not use the internet, but since that is not really practical he said computer users should be sure anti-virus software is up to date. Also do not click on anything not requested or expected from someone else he said.

Copyright 2011 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Hundreds attend Easter Sunrise Service in Surfside Beach

    Hundreds attend Easter Sunrise Service in Surfside Beach

    Sunday, April 1 2018 6:47 PM EDT2018-04-01 22:47:38 GMT
    Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)
    Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)

    Nearly 1,000 people started their Easter Sunday bright and early with the Surfside Beach Sunrise Service. This service was put on by several churches in the Surfside Beach community and people started to arrive well before sunrise. Pastors said this tradition goes back to the 1960's and is held each year at the Surfside Fishing Pier.

    More >>

    Nearly 1,000 people started their Easter Sunday bright and early with the Surfside Beach Sunrise Service. This service was put on by several churches in the Surfside Beach community and people started to arrive well before sunrise. Pastors said this tradition goes back to the 1960's and is held each year at the Surfside Fishing Pier.

    More >>

  • Jury says former SC airline executives stole millions

    Jury says former SC airline executives stole millions

    Sunday, April 1 2018 3:47 PM EDT2018-04-01 19:47:48 GMT
    (Source: WMBF News)(Source: WMBF News)
    (Source: WMBF News)(Source: WMBF News)

    A federal jury in New Jersey has found two former executives of a defunct South Carolina charter airline guilty of fraud for stealing millions of dollars in passenger money. Federal officials say in a news release that 73-year-old Judy Tull and 58-year-old Kay Ellison were convicted of various wire and bank fraud charges. Tull is the former chief executive officer of Myrtle Beach Direct Air and Tours. Ellison is the former vice president and managing partner

    More >>

    A federal jury in New Jersey has found two former executives of a defunct South Carolina charter airline guilty of fraud for stealing millions of dollars in passenger money. Federal officials say in a news release that 73-year-old Judy Tull and 58-year-old Kay Ellison were convicted of various wire and bank fraud charges. Tull is the former chief executive officer of Myrtle Beach Direct Air and Tours. Ellison is the former vice president and managing partner

    More >>

  • Surfside Beach police looking to identify suspect pictured tampering with cars

    Surfside Beach police looking to identify suspect pictured tampering with cars

    Sunday, April 1 2018 11:17 AM EDT2018-04-01 15:17:40 GMT
    (Source: SSB Police Facebook)(Source: SSB Police Facebook)
    (Source: SSB Police Facebook)(Source: SSB Police Facebook)

    The Surfside Beach Police Department is looking to identify a suspect pictured tampering with vehicles, according to a post on their Facebook page. The suspect reportedly tampered with vehicles in the 300 block of 3rd Avenue North. 

    More >>

    The Surfside Beach Police Department is looking to identify a suspect pictured tampering with vehicles, according to a post on their Facebook page. The suspect reportedly tampered with vehicles in the 300 block of 3rd Avenue North. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly