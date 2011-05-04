Summer schedule announced for GED and English language classes

From Horry County Schools Adult & Community Education

CONWAY, SC – Horry County Schools Adult & Community Education announces its 2011 summer schedule for adults to earn a GED or improve their English language skills.

GED FastTrack classes are open to any Horry County resident age 17 or older who has officially withdrawn from high school. FastTrack classes will be held May 31 to June 22 from 9:00 a.m. to noon, and will provide intensified study for those students taking the GED exam.

Preparation classes for the Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL) will be held June 22 to July 21 from 9:00 a.m. to noon each day. The TOEFL evaluates a student's ability to use and comprehend English in an academic setting; it is often an admission requirement for non-native English speakers at many colleges and universities.

Summer English as a Second Language classes begin July 5 and conclude July 28 and also run from 9:00 a.m. to noon.

The GED preparation course fee is $25, and registration and intake testing are $20. Registration and class costs for ESL or TOEFL classes are $50.

All classes will be held from 9:00 a.m. until noon Monday through Thursday at the Myrtle Beach Family Learning Center, 3101 Oak Street, Myrtle Beach. For more information and to register, call the Adult Education Office at 843-488-6200.