Locals to receive WonderWorks discount

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – During the month of May, all locals are invited to check out the brand new WonderWorks attraction at Broadway at the Beach at a special price.

Throughout May, Monday through Friday, tickets to WonderWorks are available at a local discount of $14.99 for adults and $9.99 for children.

This includes residents of Horry, Brunswick and Georgetown Counties. Each local will be able to invite four out of town guests at the same rate. In order to receive the discount, a local id must be provided at the time the tickets are purchased.

WonderWorks is open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

