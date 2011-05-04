Conway PD: Suspect poured gasoline on victim - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Conway PD: Suspect poured gasoline on victim

Leon Murray (Source: Conway PD) Leon Murray (Source: Conway PD)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – The Conway Police Department has arrested a 53-year-old man in connection to a fire at a home Tuesday, and has charged him with more than just arson.

Catina Hipp, spokeswoman for the Conway Police Department, said officers responded to a home alone Hucks Lane around 10 a.m. in reference to the resident stating someone was pouring gasoline on her porch and threatening her.

Upon arrival, officers found the home on fire with smoke pluming from the front of the residence. They also found someone lying in the front yard that matched the description of the suspect. That man was identified as Leon Murray, of Conway.

According to Hipp, the victim told officers she and Murray had a prior relationship that ended and Murray appeared at her home Tuesday morning uninvited. Murray was repeatedly asked to leave, but instead decided to bang on the victim's door.

When he wasn't able to get inside the home, Hipp said Murray poured gasoline on the front porch and lit it with a lighter. As she tried to flee her home, Murray allegedly poured gasoline on the victim as well.

Hipp said the victim was transported to Conway Medical Center where she was treated and released for minor injuries.

Murray was arrested and charged with first degree arson and attempted murder. He appeared before a judge Wednesday morning and received a $50,000 surety bond.

Copyright 2011 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Hundreds attend Easter Sunrise Service in Surfside Beach

    Hundreds attend Easter Sunrise Service in Surfside Beach

    Sunday, April 1 2018 6:47 PM EDT2018-04-01 22:47:38 GMT
    Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)
    Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)

    Nearly 1,000 people started their Easter Sunday bright and early with the Surfside Beach Sunrise Service. This service was put on by several churches in the Surfside Beach community and people started to arrive well before sunrise. Pastors said this tradition goes back to the 1960's and is held each year at the Surfside Fishing Pier.

    More >>

    Nearly 1,000 people started their Easter Sunday bright and early with the Surfside Beach Sunrise Service. This service was put on by several churches in the Surfside Beach community and people started to arrive well before sunrise. Pastors said this tradition goes back to the 1960's and is held each year at the Surfside Fishing Pier.

    More >>

  • Jury says former SC airline executives stole millions

    Jury says former SC airline executives stole millions

    Sunday, April 1 2018 3:47 PM EDT2018-04-01 19:47:48 GMT
    (Source: WMBF News)(Source: WMBF News)
    (Source: WMBF News)(Source: WMBF News)

    A federal jury in New Jersey has found two former executives of a defunct South Carolina charter airline guilty of fraud for stealing millions of dollars in passenger money. Federal officials say in a news release that 73-year-old Judy Tull and 58-year-old Kay Ellison were convicted of various wire and bank fraud charges. Tull is the former chief executive officer of Myrtle Beach Direct Air and Tours. Ellison is the former vice president and managing partner

    More >>

    A federal jury in New Jersey has found two former executives of a defunct South Carolina charter airline guilty of fraud for stealing millions of dollars in passenger money. Federal officials say in a news release that 73-year-old Judy Tull and 58-year-old Kay Ellison were convicted of various wire and bank fraud charges. Tull is the former chief executive officer of Myrtle Beach Direct Air and Tours. Ellison is the former vice president and managing partner

    More >>

  • Surfside Beach police looking to identify suspect pictured tampering with cars

    Surfside Beach police looking to identify suspect pictured tampering with cars

    Sunday, April 1 2018 11:17 AM EDT2018-04-01 15:17:40 GMT
    (Source: SSB Police Facebook)(Source: SSB Police Facebook)
    (Source: SSB Police Facebook)(Source: SSB Police Facebook)

    The Surfside Beach Police Department is looking to identify a suspect pictured tampering with vehicles, according to a post on their Facebook page. The suspect reportedly tampered with vehicles in the 300 block of 3rd Avenue North. 

    More >>

    The Surfside Beach Police Department is looking to identify a suspect pictured tampering with vehicles, according to a post on their Facebook page. The suspect reportedly tampered with vehicles in the 300 block of 3rd Avenue North. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly