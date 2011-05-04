Conway PD: Suspect poured gasoline on victim

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – The Conway Police Department has arrested a 53-year-old man in connection to a fire at a home Tuesday, and has charged him with more than just arson.

Catina Hipp, spokeswoman for the Conway Police Department, said officers responded to a home alone Hucks Lane around 10 a.m. in reference to the resident stating someone was pouring gasoline on her porch and threatening her.

Upon arrival, officers found the home on fire with smoke pluming from the front of the residence. They also found someone lying in the front yard that matched the description of the suspect. That man was identified as Leon Murray, of Conway.

According to Hipp, the victim told officers she and Murray had a prior relationship that ended and Murray appeared at her home Tuesday morning uninvited. Murray was repeatedly asked to leave, but instead decided to bang on the victim's door.

When he wasn't able to get inside the home, Hipp said Murray poured gasoline on the front porch and lit it with a lighter. As she tried to flee her home, Murray allegedly poured gasoline on the victim as well.

Hipp said the victim was transported to Conway Medical Center where she was treated and released for minor injuries.

Murray was arrested and charged with first degree arson and attempted murder. He appeared before a judge Wednesday morning and received a $50,000 surety bond.

