Tip-A-Cop event set to kick off

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Troopers from the South Carolina Highway Patrol as well as officers and deputies from the Florence, Florence County and Darlington County will participate in a Tip-A-Cop event Thursday and Friday.

The event will take place at FATZ, located at 2007 W. Lucas St. in Florence, Thursday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. and then 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. as well as Friday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Law enforcement officers will be seating and serving guests in exchange for tips to directly support the Law Enforcement Torch Run and Special Olympics athletes in South Carolina.

On Thursday, the Law Enforcement Torch Run in Florence is set to begin at 9 a.m. at the Florence City County Complex. The run will end at FATZ, where participants will be cheered on at the finish line to kick off the Tip-A-Cop event.

