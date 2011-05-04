Haley scheduled to announce South Carolina jobs

WEST COLUMBIA, SC (AP) - One week after lawmakers balked at a tax break for Amazon.com in South Carolina, Gov. Nikki Haley is scheduled to make a major economic development announcement.

The Republican governor plans to talk about the deal on Wednesday at the State Farmers Market in West Columbia.

The announcement comes after the House rejected efforts to give the online retailing giant a break from collecting sales taxes. State economic developers had told Amazon they'd make their best effort to renew an expired break but legislators rejected the effort after Haley opposed it.

Amazon pulled the plug on what was to be a 1,200-plus employee distribution center after the vote.

Haley told The Associated Press last month that other big deals were in the works that would bring thousands of jobs.

