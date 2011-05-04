MBPD: Suspect stabbed victim in the chest - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

MBPD: Suspect stabbed victim in the chest

Dillon Ray Wynne (Source: MBPD) Dillon Ray Wynne (Source: MBPD)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Police Department has arrested a 20-year-old man in connection to a stabbing in late April.

According to a police report, officers responded to the area of 13th Avenue South and Holly Park Drive around 7:45 a.m. April 23 in reference to a stabbing.

Upon arrival, officers located the victim's brother as well as a friend, who said while walking back to the incident location, they came across another witness. They spoke, but went their separate ways.

A short time later, they were met at the location by the same witness, who appeared to be intoxicated, according to the report. At that point, Dillon Ray Wynne, 20, and an unidentified female entered the area as well.

According to the victim's brother, he informed Wynne he and the female were not welcome and a verbal argument ensued. The victim reportedly stepped in and Wynne allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim once in the chest.

At that time, Wynne, the female and a third witness left the scene.

Tuesday, officers arrested Wynne and charged him with attempted murder in connection to the stabbing.

The condition of the victim is unknown at this time. Wynne is currently being held at the Myrtle Beach Jail.

