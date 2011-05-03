Fight at Bennettsville motel claims life of one

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WMBF)- The Bennettsville Police Department is investigating a fight and subsequent stabbing at a motel late Tuesday night.

Chief Larry McNeil, spokesman for the Bennettsville Police Department, said the fight occurred sometime before 10 p.m. at the Bennettsville Motel, located along Highway 15-401 Bypass.

When officers arrived they located one male victim lying in front of a motel room, bleeding and unresponsive.

The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his wounds, however, he was later prounounced dead.

According to witnesses on scene, Donald Freeman and the victim got into a verbal argument which apparently escalated to the point of Freeman stabbing the victim three times in the upper chest.

Freeman was later located and placed under arrest on a charge of murder.

Further details surrounding the incident are unknown at this time. WMBF News will provide details as soon as they become available.

Copyright 2011 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved.