Fight at Bennettsville motel claims life of one - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Fight at Bennettsville motel claims life of one

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WMBF)- The Bennettsville Police Department is investigating a fight and subsequent stabbing at a motel late Tuesday night.

Chief Larry McNeil, spokesman for the Bennettsville Police Department, said the fight occurred sometime before 10 p.m. at the Bennettsville Motel, located along Highway 15-401 Bypass.

When officers arrived they located one male victim lying in front of a motel room, bleeding and unresponsive.

The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his wounds, however, he was later prounounced dead.

According to witnesses on scene, Donald Freeman and the victim got into a verbal argument which apparently escalated to the point of Freeman stabbing the victim three times in the upper chest.

Freeman was later located and placed under arrest on a charge of murder.

Further details surrounding the incident are unknown at this time. WMBF News will provide details as soon as they become available.

