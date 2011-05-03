Family of victim in deadly hit-and-run urges caution on roads - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Family of victim in deadly hit-and-run urges caution on roads

LORIS, SC (WMBF) – The family of the man killed in a hit-and-run accident just south of Loris Monday is speaking out, urging both drivers and pedestrians to be careful out on the roads.

Lula Blue made arrangements Tuesday to bury her 33-year-old son Kelley Blue, of the Loris area. Blue says she can't understand why someone didn't stop after hitting her son.

"At least they could have stopped and let someone know or they could have called for help instead of letting him lay there," said Blue.

Meanwhile the South Carolina Highway Patrol is still investigating the accident, trying to determine who was behind the wheel.

A bouquet of flowers marks the scene where Blue was struck and killed on Cedar Branch Road near the intersection with Highway 9.

Friends say Blue was walking back home from a friend's house. They say it's a walk he did all the time and that so many others walk along the roads in the community near Loris.

"[People walk] all day, every day. Kids, adults, this is a walking community," said Blue's best friend Leigh Tharp.

That's why they say it's essential that drivers slow down and pay attention when driving in the area. They're also asking pedestrians to be more careful, especially when walking at night.

Highway Patrol is echoing that call for caution, issuing an alert for both pedestrians and drivers in light of a recent spike in pedestrian-involved accidents.

Blue's death marks the fourth accident in just 10 days, three of which were fatal.

Lance Corporal Sonny Collins, spokesman for SCHP, says pedestrians who must walk at night should wear light colored or reflective clothing and walk on the shoulder facing oncoming traffic.

Officials remind pedestrians that walking in the road is against the law.

