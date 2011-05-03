Freedom Readers Program works to close achievement gap - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Freedom Readers Program works to close achievement gap

By Chandi Lowry - bio | email

MYRTLE BEACH (WMBF) -  When former English teacher got fed up with the achievement gap growing between lower income students and others, she decided to take action.

Tracy Bailey created a literacy program called Freedom Readers.

One book at a time, volunteers for Freedom Readers are trying to close the achievement gap in Horry County by inviting kids from all backgrounds  to get them excited about learning.

Hannah Loudin said she couldn't imagine life *without* freedom readers.

The 8-year-old has a library full of books at her home that she can read anytime because of the program.

She said, "I've got lots of favorite books, I can't really name them all."

Bailey is the founder and executive director of Freedom Readers.

She explained during a series of 90 minute sessions held at either Darden Terrace or Huckabee Heights, the kids have snacks, read books, and then discuss them.

The children also get to develop their very own libraries.

Bailey commented. "It makes me very excited, it's very gratifying to see a child pick up a book and see their eyes light up when they find out that they can own that book and take it home with them."

According to a Time Magazine statistic, a child who reads on grade level by third grade is 85 percent more likely to graduate high school.

Bailey said Freedom Readers is all about empowering young minds.

"We want to instill a love of reading and empower them to do better in school, raise their test scores and just become life-long learners," said Bailey.

She claimed that's one way she's working to close the achievement gap creating a win win for children and the community. 

Meanwhile Loudin said she'll be taking part in freedom readers for a very long time.. Because she knows the volunteers want to see her succeed.

The summer session for Freedom Readers starts next month.

If you want to get involved, you have to be 16 years old to be a volunteer.

For more information, visit http://www.freedomreaders.org/

Copyright 2011 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Hundreds attend Easter Sunrise Service in Surfside Beach

    Hundreds attend Easter Sunrise Service in Surfside Beach

    Sunday, April 1 2018 6:47 PM EDT2018-04-01 22:47:38 GMT
    Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)
    Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)

    Nearly 1,000 people started their Easter Sunday bright and early with the Surfside Beach Sunrise Service. This service was put on by several churches in the Surfside Beach community and people started to arrive well before sunrise. Pastors said this tradition goes back to the 1960's and is held each year at the Surfside Fishing Pier.

    More >>

    Nearly 1,000 people started their Easter Sunday bright and early with the Surfside Beach Sunrise Service. This service was put on by several churches in the Surfside Beach community and people started to arrive well before sunrise. Pastors said this tradition goes back to the 1960's and is held each year at the Surfside Fishing Pier.

    More >>

  • Jury says former SC airline executives stole millions

    Jury says former SC airline executives stole millions

    Sunday, April 1 2018 3:47 PM EDT2018-04-01 19:47:48 GMT
    (Source: WMBF News)(Source: WMBF News)
    (Source: WMBF News)(Source: WMBF News)

    A federal jury in New Jersey has found two former executives of a defunct South Carolina charter airline guilty of fraud for stealing millions of dollars in passenger money. Federal officials say in a news release that 73-year-old Judy Tull and 58-year-old Kay Ellison were convicted of various wire and bank fraud charges. Tull is the former chief executive officer of Myrtle Beach Direct Air and Tours. Ellison is the former vice president and managing partner

    More >>

    A federal jury in New Jersey has found two former executives of a defunct South Carolina charter airline guilty of fraud for stealing millions of dollars in passenger money. Federal officials say in a news release that 73-year-old Judy Tull and 58-year-old Kay Ellison were convicted of various wire and bank fraud charges. Tull is the former chief executive officer of Myrtle Beach Direct Air and Tours. Ellison is the former vice president and managing partner

    More >>

  • Surfside Beach police looking to identify suspect pictured tampering with cars

    Surfside Beach police looking to identify suspect pictured tampering with cars

    Sunday, April 1 2018 11:17 AM EDT2018-04-01 15:17:40 GMT
    (Source: SSB Police Facebook)(Source: SSB Police Facebook)
    (Source: SSB Police Facebook)(Source: SSB Police Facebook)

    The Surfside Beach Police Department is looking to identify a suspect pictured tampering with vehicles, according to a post on their Facebook page. The suspect reportedly tampered with vehicles in the 300 block of 3rd Avenue North. 

    More >>

    The Surfside Beach Police Department is looking to identify a suspect pictured tampering with vehicles, according to a post on their Facebook page. The suspect reportedly tampered with vehicles in the 300 block of 3rd Avenue North. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly