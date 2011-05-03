Complete NMB dash cam video

The City of NMB was ordered to release the dash cam video by a judge

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – With the release of the dash cam video the City of North Myrtle Beach has attempted to keep to itself for months, the public now knows just what happened on September 14.

Since the incident, only a few select people knew what was on the videotape featuring the wife of State Representative Tracy Edge and former North Myrtle Beach Police Officer Jeff Senter involved in an altercation outside of a fire station in Cherry Grove.

Tuesday, a Horry County Circuit Court Judge ruled the video should be released to the public because it involved an on-duty officer, Senter, who was in the midst of a wrongful termination lawsuit against the City.

Senter was fired from the North Myrtle Beach Public Safety Department shortly after the September incident with Melissa Edge. According to Senter's attorney Greg McCollum, Senter was fired because the media requested the dash cam video.

Originally, Senter was part of a lawsuit against the City of North Myrtle Beach to release the dash cam video of the altercation between himself and Edge, however, when the City appeared as though it would finally release the tape, Senter pulled out of the lawsuit.

At that time, the City decided it would not release the dash cam video and continued to state it was a personnel matter.

WMBF News obtained a copy of the dash cam video Tuesday afternoon. In it, Edge and Senter can be seen arguing with Edge making several accusations against Senter of sexual misconduct while on duty.

Additionally, Edge can be heard admitting to being drunk in the videotape, however, Edge claims she was not drunk when she drove herself to the fire station in Cherry Grove that night.

During a grievance hearing in November, the committee decided to uphold the decision to terminate Senter's position with the City.

The City of North Myrtle Beach said it considers the case closed and the release of the dash cam video ends its involvement with the situation.

"Basically we thought it was both a personnel matter and a personal matter, and the judge has ruled that it was not and we had to release and move on," North Myrtle Beach spokesman Pat Dowling said.

WMBF News Reporter Mark Meredith reached out to Representative Edge and his wife Tuesday afternoon. In response, Melissa Edge has released the following statement:

"I once again apologize for my inappropriate actions and poor decisions. I am human and I make mistakes. Every day I try to teach my children how one bad decision can affect your life forever. This incident is proof of that. Eight months later, we are still dealing with the consequences of the incident. I was actually unaware that the dashcam was activated. I thought that Mr. Senter activated an audio recording device and I made several comments in an attempt to keep him from sharing the audio with others. During the incident I never asked for, nor did I expect to be treated any differently than any other citizen. My family and I have worked tirelessly to make this community a better place and we are ready to put this chapter of our lives behind us and move forward."

The question now remains of whether or not Melissa Edge was given preferential treatment when she appeared intoxicated at the fire station that night.

