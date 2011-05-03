FCSO: Man shut door in deputies faces

The man was surrounded by law enforcement when he finally came outside (Source: WMBF News Reporter Kyle Grainger)

Officers on the scene along Stanley Drive in Florence (Source: WMBF News Reporter Kyle Grainger)

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A man who previously barricaded himself in an apartment Tuesday afternoon has reportedly surrendered to deputies.

Capt. Brett Camp, spokesman for the Florence County Sheriff's Office, said deputies went to an apartment along Stanley Drive in Florence to speak with a man wanted for questioning.

According to Camp, deputies were not going to arrest the man, he was only wanted for questioning.

When deputies attempted to speak with the man, he allegedly closed the door in their faces upon seeing who they were. He then refused to come out of the apartment.

Deputies were attempting to coax the man outside as they were also attempting to obtain a search warrant to enter the apartment.

Just before 3 p.m. Tuesday, the man reportedly came out of the apartment and has been surrounded by law enforcement.

The man's name has not been released at this time. Further details surrounding the shooting or the current incident have also not been released.

This incident is not connected to the homicide in Clio.

WMBF News will provide those details as soon as they become available.

Copyright 2011 WMBF News. All rights reserved.