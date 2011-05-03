Clio homicide victim identified, details still unknown

CLIO, SC (WMBF) - The Clio Police Department is investigating a reported homicide Tuesday morning, according to authorities.

Chief Pearlie Thomas, spokesman for the Clio Police Department, said officers were investigating the homicide along Bishop Street. According to Thomas, the homicide occurred around 10 a.m.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Divison and the Marlboro County Sheriff's Office are assisting in the investigation.

Marlboro County Coroner Tim Brown said Freddie Junior Brown, 37, of Clio appears to have died from a gunshot wound. His body will be taken to MUSC and an autopsy will be performed Wednesday.

Authorities are not releasing further details at this time.

