Atlantic Beach now smoke-free

ATLANTIC BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A smoke-free ordinance prohibiting smoking in all workplaces has been passed by Atlantic Beach authorities.

Atlantic Beach Town Administrator William Booker said the ordinance prohibits smoking in all workplaces, including bars and restaurants within town limits. Smoking is not allowed within 30 feet of the entrance way of all public buildings.

Hotels and motels may have up to 25 percent of their rooms designated as smoking rooms.

The fine for a person who violates the ordinance will be fined $25. Any business owner who does not enforce the ordinance and a customer complains, the business will be fined a maximum of $100.

Businesses will have 60 days to become complaint and will need a sign to notify patrons that the area is smoke free.

Booker added the ordinance will not be relaxed during Bike Fest, so patrons will have to continue to comply with the ordinance.

